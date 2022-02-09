TeamViewer is remote desktop software that’s especially suited for IT teams at medium and large businesses. It offers top-notch security features, one-to-many device access, file sharing, communication tools, and much more.

TeamViewer is remote desktop software that’s especially suited for IT teams at medium and large businesses. It offers top-notch security features, one-to-many device access, file sharing, communication tools, and much more.

TeamViewer is remote desktop software that works across Windows, Mac, iOS, and Android devices. With features like top-notch security, remote support options, and built-in video conferencing, it caters especially to businesses. In our TeamViewer review, we’ll cover everything you need to know to decide if this platform is right for you.

TeamViewer review: Snapshot

TeamViewer is a comprehensive remote desktop platform that offers almost everything businesses could need. It enables you to connect across different devices and operating systems and enables multiple IT professionals to join a single remote session for advanced tech support.

TeamViewer also makes it easy to share files across devices and includes built-in video conferencing software. You can also set up text chats and voice calls over your remote connection. While TeamViewer is more expensive than competing remote desktop software like AnyDesk , it also brings a richer set of features for medium and large businesses.

What really makes TeamViewer stand out for businesses is its focus on security. This software uses 256-bit AES encryption and brute force protection to keep your remote connections secure. For businesses worried about cybersecurity, these security features are a huge plus.

TeamViewer can also be a good option for individuals, particularly since the company offers a free plan for personal use. TeamViewer has a steeper learning curve than software like GoToMyPC , but it’s hard to find fault with free software.

Score: 4.5/5

Read on for our full and detailed review.

TeamViewer’s competitors

How does TeamViewer compare to its main competitors? TeamViewer AnyDesk GoToMyPC Score 4.5/5 4/5 3.5/5 Pros - Outstanding security features - Built-in communication tools - Supports cross-platform connections - Relatively inexpensive - Supports remote printing - 24/7 phone and live chat support Cons - Expensive - Security features are overkill for small teams - Mobile apps are hard to use - Limited support - Very expensive - Wake-on-LAN and reboot require enterprise plan Verdict TeamViewer is a comprehensive remote desktop platform designed with the needs of medium and large businesses in mind. It can be pricey, but you’ll be hard-pressed to find as many security and customization features elsewhere. AnyDesk offers a wide range of remote access features including cross-platform support, connection logging, and session recording. It’s also very inexpensive compared to competitors. GoToMyPC is a user-friendly remote desktop software for individuals and small teams. It’s expensive for what you get, though, and some key features are restricted to enterprise plans. View deals Visit site Visit site Visit site

TeamViewer key features

TeamViewer offers a handful of features that help set it apart from the competition:

TeamViewer works on 127 different types of computers, mobile devices, and smart devices. That includes all Windows and Mac computers and iOS and Android devices. You can connect across device types seamlessly, making it easy to control a Windows computer from a Mac or a Mac from an Android smartphone.

TeamViewer includes mobile apps for iOS and Android devices, as well as web clients for Chrome, Firefox, Opera, and Edge.

TeamViewer enables you to initiate text and voice conversations with a remote computer and launch a video conference using TeamViewer’s own video conferencing software. The video conferencing tool is especially noteworthy because it enables you to share a remote screen as part of a presentation.

These communication tools are particularly useful for IT support teams since they make it easier to talk an end-user through what you’re doing on their computer. You can also leave post-it notes on a remote desktop, which is a useful feature for notifying someone of updates or changes you make to their computer while they’re away.

TeamViewer: Key features and highlights

Image 1 of 4 TeamViewer has mobile apps for iOS and Android, and you can connect across devices. (Image credit: TeamViewer) Image 2 of 4 TeamViewer offers built-in video conferencing and enables you to share your screen or a remote screen as part of a presentation. (Image credit: TeamViewer) Image 3 of 4 TeamViewer offers a simple file transfer module that enables you to quickly share files between connected devices. (Image credit: TeamViewer) Image 4 of 4 TeamViewer enables you to deploy the remote connection software instantly across thousands of computers on your business network. (Image credit: TeamViewer)

TeamViewer makes it simple to share files across connected remote devices. The TeamViewer client has a simple file transfer module. There’s also a synced folder where you can drag and drop files in order to make them available on both connected systems. However, you can’t just drag and drop files from a remote desktop onto your desktop or vice versa.

One of the best features of TeamViewer for larger companies is that administrators can deploy TeamViewer’s software across thousands of networked devices instantly. This dramatically simplifies the process of rolling out TeamViewer across a company and ensuring that your IT team has access to all of the computers they’re responsible for supporting.

TeamViewer - What’s new?

TeamViewer hasn’t made many big changes to its software since the last time we reviewed this platform.

The only significant development is that individuals can now purchase a Remote Access subscription for $24.99 per month (billed annually). This subscription enables one user to connect to up to 3 devices.

Functionally, TeamViewer’s Remote Access plan is similar to its free personal plan. However, it eliminates the problem of violating TeamViewer’s personal license if you use the software to connect to work-related devices.

TeamViewer - Pricing

TeamViewer offers a free plan for personal use that enables you to connect to an unlimited number of non-work devices. For individuals in search of a commercial license, the Remote Access plan costs $24.90 per month and enables you to remotely manage up to 3 work-related devices.

For businesses, TeamViewer offers 3 plans: Single User, Multi User, and For Teams. The Single User plan, which costs $50.90 per month, offers a license for one user to manage up to 200 devices.

The Multi User plan offers 15 user licenses and 300 devices for $102.90 per month. It also includes administrative features like session logging. The For Teams plan costs $206.90 per month and offers 30 user licenses and 500 devices. It also enables you to have three remote sessions open simultaneously.

All plans are billed annually. If you need more licenses or concurrent sessions, you can contact TeamViewer for custom pricing options.

TeamViewer’s pricing plans Plan type/feature Personal Single User Multi User For Teams Remote Access AnyDesk - Essential GoToMyPC - Personal Cost per month Free $50.90 $102.90 $206.90 $24.90 $9.90 $44.00 Cost per year Free $610.80 $1,234.80 $2,482.80 $298.80 $118.80 $420 (save 20%) No. of users 1 1 15 30 1 1 1 No. of managed devices Unlimited (personal use only) 200 300 500 3 1 Unlimited Session reporting X X ✓ ✓ X X X Mass deployment X X X ✓ X X X

Testing TeamViewer

We took TeamViewer for a test drive to find out how this software performs under real-world conditions. We paid particular attention to how secure remote connections can still cause major cybersecurity vulnerabilities if they’re not handled appropriately.

How secure is TeamViewer?

We were impressed with the number and diversity of security features within TeamViewer. To start, every remote connection in TeamViewer is protected by end-to-end 256-bit AES encryption. The company also uses secured data centers to help keep intruders out of your remote connections.

In addition, TeamViewer uses a redundant connection process. To connect to a new remote computer, you have to first log into your TeamViewer account and then add the new device to your address book. To then launch a connection, you have to log in again. While this can be cumbersome, it forces you to go through two-factor authentication twice—which makes it that much more difficult for an unauthorized user to get into your network.

TeamViewer offers comprehensive security settings as well as end-to-end 256-bit AES encryption. (Image credit: TeamViewer)

TeamViewer also offers security features like blacklists and whitelists to control which devices can connect to your computer. Connection session passwords are also randomly generated and can be up to 10 characters, making it nearly impossible to hack into a remote session using brute force.

Alternatives to TeamViewer

TeamViewer isn’t cheap, so it’s worth considering whether alternative remote desktop platforms can offer the tools you need. One of the most cost-effective remote desktop software options is AnyDesk, which offers plans starting at just $9.90 per month.

Whereas TeamViewer’s plans are structured around large businesses, AnyDesk’s plans are structured around individuals and small teams. AnyDesk’s Essentials plan only enables one user to manage one computer, while the Performance plan ($19.99 per month) limits each user to 3 devices. In contrast, with TeamViewer’s Single User plan ($50.90 per month), a single user can manage up to 200 devices.

This difference in plans is also reflected in the two platforms’ feature sets. TeamViewer offers more comprehensive tools for IT professionals, including a command-line interface and the ability to quickly deploy TeamViewer software across thousands of networked devices. AnyDesk might work for small businesses, but it doesn’t stack up against TeamViewer for most medium and large businesses.

Another remote desktop software worth considering is GoToMyPC. It has a streamlined user interface that’s easy to get started with, especially if you’re not an IT technician. GoToMyPC also boasts 24/7 phone and chat support, which is a huge benefit if you run into trouble with the software.

On the other hand, GoToMyPC is expensive for what you get, especially compared to TeamViewer. Features like remote deployment and session logging require a Pro plan, which costs $33 per remote computer per month. If you want to give each of your employees remote access to their computers, the cost of this software can quickly add up.

As such, we think TeamViewer is a better option than GoToMyPC for most businesses. But GoToMyPC might make more sense if you have a large group of users that need to access a limited number of shared devices.

TeamViewer’s features compared to the competition TeamViewer AnyDesk GoToMyPC Video conferencing Yes No No File transfer and sync Yes Yes Yes Support Phone and email Email 24/7 phone, email, and live chat Basic plan $50.90/mo $9.90/mo $44.00/mo

TeamViewer: Final verdict

TeamViewer is capable and comprehensive remote desktop software for individuals and businesses. It especially stands out for medium and large businesses thanks to its pricing structure, which is aimed at enabling IT teams to manage hundreds of devices across an organization. IT teams at large companies will appreciate the ability to quickly deploy TeamViewer software across thousands of devices.

TeamViewer offers all the features that you could possibly need for accessing or managing a remote computer. You can transfer files back and forth seamlessly; communicate via voice, chat, or video; and print documents remotely. TeamViewer also has a built-in command line to offer IT professionals more control during remote support sessions. In addition, TeamViewer prioritizes security, which is critical for larger companies that put a premium on cybersecurity.

For individuals and smaller businesses, it’s worth considering alternatives to TeamViewer such as AnyDesk and GoToMyPC. AnyDesk makes the most sense for small teams in which each user only needs access to a few devices. It can be much cheaper than TeamViewer, but it isn’t as suitable for providing remote support.

GoToMyPC can be suitable for larger teams that need access to a small number of shared devices. It’s easier to use than TeamViewer, but the pricing structure is prohibitive if you want to provide access to a large number of computers across your business.

Overall, we think TeamViewer strikes a good balance between features, pricing, and usability. It’s one of our top picks for businesses that want to provide remote computer access for both IT teams and individual employees.

Further reading