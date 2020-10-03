tsoHost review

If your website’s principal audience is in the UK, you can give them faster website speeds and response times if you use a British hosting company. tsoHost is one of the longest-running web hosting companies in the UK, offering everything from affordable cloud hosting to high-end dedicated servers.

In our tsoHost web hosting review, we put the service to the test to find its strengths and weaknesses.

The tsoHost website (Image credit: tsoHost)

tsoHost: Plans and pricing

tsoHost offers cloud web hosting, virtual private servers (VPS), dedicated servers, and a range of managed hosting services. Plans have a 30-day money-back guarantee, and there’s no bump in price after the initial term is over. This can make tsoHost seem more expensive than web hosting companies that advertise an aggressively discounted introductory rate.

tsoHost’s cheapest cloud hosting plan costs £3.99/month + VAT (around $6.33) if you pay for a year in advance. It includes 100 GB of storage, unlimited bandwidth, 512 MB of RAM, and support for up to 100 1-GB mailboxes. That’s fine for a single site, but if you need more space, the £5.99/month + VAT (around $9.50) plan supports up to five websites and gives you unlimited storage. Pay £8.99/month + VAT (around $14.25), and you’ll be able to host 10 websites and have unlimited mailboxes. At £14.99/month + VAT (around $23.76), you can install unlimited websites.

For improved performance and greater control, you can choose VPS hosting. tsoHost has Linux and Windows VPS options. Linux VPS starts at £36.66/month + VAT ($57.58) for a two-core Xeon processor, 1 GB of DDR4 RAM, 20 GB of SSD storage, and 400 GB of bandwidth. You can double the storage and bandwidth by choosing the Large VPS plan, which costs £64.16/month + VAT ($100.76). The Super Size VPS is the most powerful VPS server on offer, with a four-core CPU, 3 GB of DDR4 RAM, 80 GB of SSD storage, and 1.6 TB of bandwidth. This costs £91.66/month + VAT ($143.97). Windows VPSs are similarly priced, but there are even more powerful hardware choices for Windows, such as an eight-core system with 8 GB of RAM and 6 TB of bandwidth.

tsoHost’s Linux dedicated servers start at £228.24/month + VAT ($358.49) for a quad-core Xeon processor with 16 GB of DDR4 RAM, 600 GB storage, and 2 TB of bandwidth. There are three more plans, right up to the Linux DS2+ plan with two Octa-Core CPUs, 128 GB of DDR4 RAM, four 960 GB SSD disks, and 4 TB of storage, all for £686.74/month + VAT ($1,083.87). Windows dedicated servers are similarly specified and priced.

Overall, tsoHost’s prices are a little on the high side, with competitors like Hostwinds offering more for your money on VPS products and dedicated servers. But if you want to host your site in the UK, tsoHost has few good rivals.

tsoHost has five cloud hosting plans (Image credit: tsoHost)

Features

tsoHost’s cloud hosting plans have a 99.9 percent uptime, a one-click app installer, support for cPanel control panel, and unlimited bandwidth. Every plan that’s one year or longer gets a free domain name for a year.

tsoHost offers specialized plans for WordPress, Magento, Joomla, and PrestaShop. If you’re planning on using any of these popular software options, tsoHost could be a great choice. The WordPress hosting, for example, is a fully managed plan with optimized WordPress, multiple software firewalls, and automatic security patches.

For VPS plans and dedicated servers, tsoHost uses fast SSD storage for improved file access times. Backups are taken daily, there are multiple software firewalls, and the host performs all OS updates and security patches, so you don’t have to worry about any of it.

tsoHost’s managed VPS plans have a 99.9 percent uptime guarantee (Image credit: tsoHost)

Interface and in use

tsoHost uses WHMCS as its account administration panel for billing and support concerns. It’s one of the most popular admin software choices today, and we have nothing to complain about here. You can install cPanel in a single click, giving you access to the standard array of tools you’ll need (file manager, email setup, reports, domain management, database admin, etc.). Again, it’s the industry’s preferred software, and we’re happy that it’s included on tsoHost plans at no extra cost.

We also like that tsoHost uses Softaculous, which is a powerful auto-installer software tool for one-click installation of hundreds of popular website applications. You can use it to install apps like MediaWiki, Joomla, PrestaShop, and WordPress in a matter of seconds.

tsoHost doesn’t have its own drag-and-drop site builder, but you can easily install your own choice of website builder if you want to use one.

We set up a simple website to test tsoHost’s performance over the course of two weeks. During our testing, we accessed the site over 4,000 times on a five-minute interval. tsoHost achieved 100 percent uptime, which is to be expected over such a short testing period but should still be noted as a positive result.

The response times were excellent. tsoHost averaged a 167 ms response, which is faster than most hosts we’ve tested. On a regular site, a difference of a few milliseconds won’t be noticeable to customers, but when you consider that some tested hosts have averaged a response time of over 600 ms, it’s good to know that tsoHost performs above average.

You can buy UK-specific domain names directly from tsoHost (Image credit: tsoHost)

Support

tsoHost has a Status Centre that highlights temporary issues with the service. There’s a Knowledge Base too, with around 500 articles. This feels more like an afterthought, though. The main page titled “First Steps” is blank, and it doesn’t look like any articles have been uploaded or updated since 2018. Some articles have screenshots, but most are short and lacking in useful information.

You’ll probably need more direct support, so you have a few options. Live chat is available from 7 AM to 12 AM GMT. There’s also phone support during these times. Besides live chat and phone support, you can raise a ticket through your tsoHost account console.

In our testing, we found the live chat to be busy most of the time. The average wait time was around 10 minutes, which is longer than most web hosting companies. We’d like to see a more robust support system from a managed web hosting provider.

tsoHost has a Status Centre and small Knowledge Base (Image credit: tsoHost)

The competition

iPage is part of the Endurance International Group (EIG), one of the largest web hosting conglomerates in the world. As such, it can offer outstanding prices due to its bargaining power. iPage web hosting starts at £8.35/month + VAT ($13.12), with an introductory offer of £1.50/month + VAT ($2.35) for the first term. You get unlimited disk space and bandwidth, 24/7 phone and chat support, and e-commerce support.

If you don’t need a UK-based server, we’d recommend Bluehost. It has cheaper shared hosting plans, stable performance, and excellent after-sales support. Bluehost’s VPS plans and dedicated servers are also competitively priced.

Final verdict

We like tsoHost for its versatile plans and stable performance. Unlike some other web hosting providers, tsoHost’s pricing is transparent. There are no introductory prices that entice you in, only for the price to raise after the initial term. The plans are well-specified, and you don’t have to pay extra for features like cPanel support or backups.

We were less impressed at tsoHost’s after-sales service, however. The company needs to revamp its online support knowledge base and work to reduce wait times. But overall, we recommend tsoHost to any company looking for a UK-based web hosting provider.