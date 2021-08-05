Vivint is a well-known supplier of home and business security that provides users with an easy way to protect their premises.

With Internet of Things (IoT) devices growing in prevalence, many industries are adopting the technology to provide better services to customers. This includes the security sector, and in our Vivint review, we take a look at one the best security systems for business available.

With a focus on smart security devices, Vivint’s security systems include a multitude of sensors and advanced detection devices that are all connected to the central hub. Read on to learn whether this leading security provider can offer the protection you need for your organization.

Vivint: Plans and pricing

Vivint’s prices are determined on a quote-by-quote basis. Although the company’s monitoring services start at $19.99 per month, with every package, you’ll need to purchase the equipment too, and there is a minimum monthly service charge.

In reality, the cheapest option available is a $29.99 per month minimum service charge plus a minimum equipment purchase of $599.99. However, you also need to take into account an installation fee of between $49 and $199.

Vivint provides financing options, but if you go this route, you won’t be able to benefit from a month-to-month service agreement. Instead, you’ll be required to sign up for a contractual agreement with the length of term specified by the third-party financier.

To design a plan and package that suits your requirements, you’ll need to contact a Vivint Smart Home Pro over the phone. The representative will discuss your premises and suggest an option that suits your security requirements and budget.

You need to contact Vivint directly to obtain a quote for your security system (Image credit: Vivint)

Vivint: Features

Although Vivint’s security technology is marketed as smart home software and devices, it can easily be translated into a business setting. For the purpose of this review, we’ll focus on the core security products that can be used to protect your premises.

Vivint offers a range of sensors that can be fitted to doors and windows on your premises. If any of these access points are breached, you will be alerted, an alarm will sound, and the Vivint monitoring team will be made aware.

Vivint’s alarm systems cover a range of scenarios and are capable of detecting smoke, carbon monoxide, and flooding. When an alarm is triggered, you will be contacted by the monitoring team, who will send emergency assistance if it’s required.

As the whole Vivint security system is connected, in the event of a fire, the Vivint smoke detector will actively work to stem the blaze. It does this by connecting with other devices in your premises to shut off airflow.

As well as outdoor cameras, Vivint provides doorbells and indoor cameras. All recordings are captured on the Vivint Smart Drive, which can be accessed by an app on your phone. Using the app, you can view footage timestamped by event markers, eliminating the need to scroll through hours of video.

Furthermore, Vivint’s cameras are not static. As well as recording video, they use light and sound to deter any potential intruders. The indoor cameras can also be used for two-way voice communication, again via the Vivint app.

On top of regular security devices, Vivint offers a range of smart security devices. These include smart locks for keyless entry and smart lighting so you can automate internal lights on periods when there will be no one in the office.

Vivint security systems are monitored 24/7 by security specialists. If you can’t respond quickly to a security breach, the monitoring team will send a first responder to your premises.

Vivint has a wide array of security systems and smart security devices (Image credit: Vivint)

Vivint: Interface and in-use

All of the security systems on your premises, including cameras, alarms, and sensors are connected to a single hub, the Vivint Smart Hub. This hub is controlled via a base unit or app on a compatible device. You can also integrate with voice command services like Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

The aim of the hub is to make managing your security provisions as simple and straightforward as possible. The Vivint Smart Hub is extremely versatile and with it, you can speak with customer support, view footage, turn our devices on and off, and even answer the door to your premises.

All of your connected security devices can be controlled from a single source (Image credit: Vivint)

Vivint: Support

Vivint has a dedicated support site where you’ll find answers to frequently asked questions regarding member accounts, web and mobile access, system use, and the individual devices that make up a Vivint security system. The site is well organized and easy to navigate, with images that make it easy to find the subject you’re looking for.

Beyond this, you can contact Vivint directly via phone or an online chat service. There are separate phone numbers for US- and Canada-based customers, so you’ll need to navigate to the Contact Us maps on the Vivint website to find the correct contact details for your region.

Vivint provides support via a dedicated website, phone, and instant chat (Image credit: Vivint)

The competition

Vivint’s biggest competitor is ADT. Although ADT has been around for over a century and Vivint is relatively new on the scene, it has quickly established itself as a major player in the industry. In terms of the cost of monitoring, ADT’s service is around $10 more expensive than Vivint’s.

Both ADT and Vivint do offer comparable monitoring products, but with the Smart Hub, Vivint’s offering is far more user-friendly than ADT’s which requires a great deal more thought as automation and control options are split over ADT’s hub, app, and web portal.

Xfinity is another major player in the security industry. Its security packages are more affordable than Vivint’s, and the more complex you decide to go, the greater the difference in price. That said, Vivint does have more features and extras than Xfinity, and this advanced technology could sway some users.

Final verdict

Although Vivint is first and foremost a home security provider, the options for businesses are great. The ability to deploy an army of sensors on every window and door could be a big selling point for business owners with large premises. This, coupled with the ease of the Vivint Smart Hub, really simplifies the job of monitoring security.

Vivint is expensive, and some users may feel that the added features are a little more style over substance, and frankly unnecessary. However, for a complete system that enables you to connect with every smart security device in your premises from a single point, you probably won't find it better than Vivint.