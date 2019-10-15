VyprVPN review

VyprVPN ticks all the right boxes in terms of both privacy and services it provides, although there’s room for some improvement.

VyprVPN is a Switzerland-based anonymity service created with a goal to preserve netizens’ privacy in the face of growing restrictions on online activities, as well as scandals related to unethical intelligence-gathering practices. It was founded by Golden Frog - the same group of people who gave us Data Foundry, Giganews, and Texas.net.

Its server network isn’t the largest around - only 700+ servers in 70+ locations. However, all these servers belong to and are managed by VyprVPN exclusively. This means it is one of the rare tier-1 VPN services that operate without the interference of any outside parties.

Popular streaming services like Netflix, BBC iPlayer, Hulu, SkyGo, Amazon Prime, Crunchyroll, DAZN, NHL.tv, and others are regularly blocked in various regions for one reason or the other. VyprVPN prides itself in providing access to all of them and more, without any interruptions. P2P and BitTorrent traffic is also supported, albeit not openly advertised.

The company also offers a VyprVPN Cloud - a highly secure and flexible VPN server deployment solution that enables users to add an extra layer of security when accessing public or private cloud servers. VyprVPN Cloud currently supports Amazon Web Services (AWS), VirtualBox, and DigitalOcean, with more platforms to be added in the future.

There are two subscription options - basic and premium. The basic account allows only three devices to connect at a time and doesn’t include the VyprVPN Cloud and Chameleon stealth mode protocol. The premium account includes access to VyprVPN Cloud, all available protocol types, and allows up to five simultaneous connections. This limitation can be bypassed by installing the service on a router which counts as only one device regardless of the number of other devices connected to it.

Plans and pricing

Whichever subscription plan you choose - basic or premium, you’ll only have the 1-month and 1-year payment options to choose from. The basic option is available at the price of $9.95 for the monthly or $5.00 per month for the yearly subscription ($60.00 billed yearly). The premium option can be purchased for $12.95 for the monthly or $6.67 per month if you want the yearly subscription ($80.00 billed annually).

VyprVPN accepts major credit cards, PayPal, and UnionPay as a method of payment for its services. All the plans are covered by a generous 30-day money-back guarantee.

After choosing a plan, creating an account, and entering your payment details, you’ll be able to use the provider’s services for three days before being charged. This isn’t exactly the traditional free trial model in which you just download the app and use it for free for a certain period, but it is better than nothing. Do note that you have to cancel your account before these three days are over if you don’t wish to be charged.

Privacy and logging

VyprVPN offers the usual privacy-defending mechanisms - the 256-bit encryption with OpenVPN, IKEv2, L2TP/IPSec, and PPTP protocols.

To complement its platform, the provider has created an additional protocol called Chameleon, available in the provider’s Windows, Android, Mac, and router apps. It scrambles OpenVPN packet metadata in an effort to prevent deep packet inspection (DPI) and subsequent blocking by the anti-VPN authorities and ISPs, for instance in China and Iran. This technology is available at many server locations across the world, including North America, South America, Asia, Europe, and Oceania.

NAT Firewall is a feature running on all of VyprVPN’s servers which can help prevent unsolicited inbound requests from hackers and bots when connected to the VPN. All of its connections use the provider’s zero-knowledge service, providing another layer of security between your device and the outside world.

All your sensitive information is kept safe outside the reach of any malicious or overly curious outsiders with the help of a kill switch. This technology shuts down your entire Internet access whenever the VPN connection suffers an unexpected outage.

A strict no-logs policy is essential, but an independently confirmed one is a strong advantage over many other platforms. VyprVPN doesn’t just list all the usual information it won’t collect (VPN sessions, IP addresses, timestamps, website visits, and other online activities). It has also enlisted the help of an independent company to perform an audit of its platform and publish the results.

Additional reassurances are provided by the company’s physical location. Namely, Switzerland is well-known for being very serious in protecting the privacy of people on its soil and beyond. This is reflected in a list of favorable legislation, starting with the country’s Constitution.

Client Setup

VyprVPN is compatible with a wide range of platforms. It has apps for Windows, Android, iOS, Mac, Blackphone, Anonabox, QNAP, routers, and smart TVs, all of which are very simple to install and uncomplicated to use.

Besides the native clients for these devices, VyprVPN supports manual setup on even more. With the help of easily understandable installation walkthroughs, you’ll be able to set up this provider’s services on Linux, Blackberry, Boxee, Synology NAS, and more.

Performance

In terms of download speed, VyprVPN has an overall good performance which is sometimes lower than average and can be a bit inconsistent. That said, the connecting process runs smoothly, swiftly and without any errors.

Support

The website has a strong support section that you can search using keywords or navigate through categories such as FAQs, manual setup instructions, troubleshooting, account management, etc.

If you have any questions you’d like to clarify, you can either fill out and submit a request on the website or simply press a live chat button in the lower right corner and someone will be with you in a moment. The helpful customer support agents are available at all times.

Final verdict

While VyprVPN might seem a bit limited in terms of pricing and its performance is less than ideal, it nevertheless offers quite a few surprises. Not only is it transparent and evidently dedicated to user privacy, but it also has apps for lots of platforms, unblocks all the coveted geo-restricted services, and supports torrenting.