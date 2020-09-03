Wix is a very popular website builder that’s known for its extremely powerful editor, advanced customization features, great customer support, and reliability.

Wix is an extremely popular website builder that is used by over 180 million people across the world. It has been in the website creation business since 2006 and has become known as the most customizable drag-and-drop builder available.

But before you use Wix, you need to know that it’s not like your average web hosting company. Rather than just selling hosting and letting you build your website with a CMS like WordPress or Drupal, it keeps everything in-house. This means that a Wix subscription gets you hosting, a website builder, and everything else you need to create a new site.

But is this really the best option for starting a new website? In this Wix web hosting review, we analyze this provider to determine who it’s a good option for.

Wix is a very powerful website builder (Image credit: Wix)

Wix Web Hosting plans and pricing

Wix offers seven paid and one free forever plan. These include four that focus on standard websites, which cost from $10 per month, and three eCommerce and business plans, which start at $18 per month.

For starters, Wix’s free forever plan allows you to create a website with free hosting, a free branded Wix subdomain, and access to the extremely powerful Wix editing interface. However, you will have very limited storage and bandwidth, will have to put up with advertising on your website, and won’t be able to connect your own custom domain.

Upgrading to the cheapest website plan with a Combo subscription for $10 per month will remove many of these restrictions, with 2GB of bandwidth, 3GB of storage, and a free domain for the first year.

The Unlimited plan costs $14 per month and adds unlimited bandwidth, 10GB of storage, and a selection of advertising vouchers and premium apps. And finally, the Pro ($19 per month) and VIP ($27 per month) plans have 20GB of storage and a range of additional premium integrations.

Note, however, that none of Wix’s plans allow you to connect more than one website. This means you will need to sign up for a new plan for each site you want to build, which can get expensive.

Wix offers four website-specific plans (Image credit: Wix)

When it comes to business and eCommerce, Wix offers three plans with prices ranging from $18 to $38 per month.

At the lower end of the spectrum, the Business Basic plan costs $18 per month and allows you to accept online payments through your site. It also comes with unmetered bandwidth, 20GB of storage, a free domain for the first year, and much, much more.

If you need a more advanced eCommerce option, you could consider upgrading to the Business Unlimited ($28 per month) or Business VIP plan ($38 per month). These both come with premium eCommerce features, while the VIP option includes priority response and VIP support.

There are three eCommerce and business-focused options (Image credit: Wix)

Features

Although Wix’s prices are slightly high, the value for money here is actually amazing. We’ve outlined some of the platform’s most notable features below.

One of our favorite things about Wix is its huge template library. There are more than 500 professionally-designed, mobile-friendly themes on offer. Every one of these is fully customizable, allowing you to create the exact website you need.

Another noteworthy feature is the Wix artificial design intelligence (ADI) tool. If you decide to use this, you will be guided through a short questionnaire asking what you want your site to look like and what sort of functionality you need. Once you’ve worked through this, you will be provided with a custom design that you can edit as required.

Wix also provides a great selection of advanced analytics tools to help you manage your new website. These allow you to track numerous metrics, including visitor numbers, bounce rates, and much, much more.

If you sign up for one of the two high-end business and eCommerce plans, you will get access to a wide range of professional online selling tools. These include various payment gateways, a neat store manager, customizable product pages, and more.

Wix comes with a huge selection of advanced features (Image credit: Wix)

Interface and in use

Since Wix is a website builder aimed at those without a lot of tech skills or web development experience, it uses a very beginner-friendly, intuitive dashboard. Getting started is as simple as clicking on the plan you want to sign up for and following the prompts, and then you will be taken directly to your management dashboard.

Here, you will find a clear list of steps required to start your first website. There is also a menu on the left of the screen to help you navigate between different management areas and a useful search bar so you can find the tools you need.

When it comes to actually building your website, things can get a little confusing, simply because of the huge range of editing tools available. In saying that, you shouldn’t have too much trouble figuring out what to do if you spend a little time familiarizing yourself with the editor.

Wix has a very beginner-friendly, intuitive user interface (Image credit: Wix)

Support

In keeping with its focus on being a beginner-friendly website builder, Wix offers a great selection of help resources. For starters, the Wix Help Center includes hundreds of articles and guides answering common questions. These are cleverly categorized, and you can even search for relevant information using the nifty search bar.

On top of this, you can submit a support ticket or request a callback from the Wix team. You will be guided through the submission process by a very clever chatbot, and the Wix team is generally very helpful.

Wix has a huge selection of self-help resources (Image credit: Wix)

Security

Like all high-quality, reliable web hosts and website builders, Wix has an impressive range of security features designed to secure your site. For starters, all websites built with Wix are protected by full SSL security.

You will also be covered by Wix’s advanced phishing and anti-malware integrations, which significantly reduce the risk of your site being hacked or breached.

Additionally, Wix comes with tools to ensure your site is compliant with various data security and privacy regulations across the world. For example, it provides a step-by-step guide to ensuring your site meets GDPR requirements.

Wix is protected by various security integrations (Image credit: Wix)

The competition

Wix is arguably the world’s most powerful and most popular website builder, but that doesn’t mean that it’s the only option worth considering. In fact, there are numerous alternatives that may be better suited to your needs.

Weebly is the second website building giant, and it focuses on professional design and advanced eCommerce. Like Wix, it offers a free plan and a selection of paid subscription options. These start from $6 per month, almost half the price of Wix’s cheapest plan.

We’re also big fans of HostGator’s native Gator Builder. This is one of the only platforms that rivals Wix in terms of customizability, and it starts from just $3.84 per month with a free domain name and SSL certificate.

Final verdict

Ultimately, there’s a reason why Wix is the world’s most popular website builder. It’s an extremely powerful platform targetting those who want to get online but who don’t have any web development experience.

Although it is a little expensive when compared to competitors like Weebly or the Gator Builder, Wix comes with unparalleled features and an extremely powerful editor. On top of this, it’s backed by a knowledgeable customer support team, powerful security integrations, and a very beginner-friendly user interface.

The bottom line: If you’re looking for an all-in-one website building solution, Wix just might be the answer.