wix web hosting review

Wix’s editing interface is packed with features, but larger businesses might be a little put off by limited support.

Introduction

Wix is an industry-leading website building platform with a staggering scale of operations. Around 100 million Wix customers are supported by close to 2,000 staff in locations around the world.

Wix has achieved this level of success for good reason. As well as being crammed with features, Wix has worked hard to make its service appealing to everyone, from first-time personal bloggers to enterprise clients.

Wix has over 500 templates, supports blogs in 26 languages, has more than 200 widgets on its App Market, and boasts a built-in image editor with 40 filters to give your pictures the Instagram effect.

The platform is particularly well suited to e-commerce sites, with lots of dedicated templates and fee-free transactions—the company doesn’t take a cut of any sales you make using its software.

Plans and pricing

There is a free, basic plan, but the options available to more technically-savvy users are vast. For example, using Wix Code, it’s possible to control database collections, use custom JavaScript, code dynamic pages and forms, and more.

Some of these advanced features do have flaws, and custom templates, for example, are less responsive. But the flexibility this technology provides expert users is phenomenal.

It’s important to note that although Wix’s free plan is competitive, providing 500MB of storage and 500MB data transfer a month, it isn’t suitable for large sites—and you won’t want to miss out on the options available to premium users.

There is, however, some disparity in the price and availability of the platform’s paid-for plans when it comes to geography. They are split over two categories, Website, and Business and eCommerce, and all come with a 14-day money-back guarantee.

Wix’s Pro plan is only available to US customers at a cost of $20 per month and includes 20GB of storage, unlimited bandwidth, $300 in advertising credit, and more.

The UK-only Connect Domain plan costs £3 a month for year one and also includes 1GB of bandwidth. Although you’ll still have Wix branding on your site, you can use a personalized domain name.

For $13 (£6) a month, Wix’s Combo plan includes $75 dollars in advertising spend, 3GB storage, 2GB bandwidth, and, as well as a free domain, doesn’t include Wix branding.

Wix’s Unlimited plan costs $17 (£8.50) a month and, on top of unlimited bandwidth, includes 10GB storage, a SiteBuilder app to boost traffic, and advanced forms.

With Wix’s VIP plan you get 20GB of storage, a logo design package, and priority support. The VIP plan costs $39 (£18) a month.

Business Basic is Wix’s cheapest business plan and is very similar to the VIP plan in terms of storage and bandwidth but costs just $23 (£13) a month.

At $27 (£16) a month, the Business Unlimited plan includes 35GB of storage, logo design, and social media logo file access.

The Business VIP plan includes the same priority support as the VIP plan, which provides you with 50GB of storage and more at a cost of $49 (£22) a month.

Wix makes it very easy to build your first website (Image credit: Wix)

Getting started

Creating your first Wix website is quick and easy. All you need to open an account on the platform is an email address and password. You’re then asked the purpose of your site and given the option to have it built automatically by Wix Artificial Design Intelligence (ADI).

Wix ADI is the perfect technology for novice users. All you need to do is tell the software the features you’ll need, the nature of the site, and some contact information, and you’ll have a range of options presented to you.

With Wix’s manual editor, you choose a template which you can customize yourself by dragging and dropping different components onto the page. There are more features to grapple with, but even novice users should be able to navigate them relatively easily.

This method gives you much more control over the design, but once you’ve selected a template you’re stuck with it. Wix ADI, however, enables you to change the layout at any point.

Despite this, we would recommend the complete editor over the ADI due to the level of design control it offers.

You can choose between a manual website editor or Wix’s Artificial Design Intelligence (ADI) builder (Image credit: Wix)

Editor

Wix’s ADI editor interface is basic and displays the web page you are working on plus a handful of buttons, a stripped-back menu column, and little else. This is good for users who might feel a little daunted by too many options, or who want a site up and running quickly.

Move your mouse over a section and you’ll reveal an option to edit or replace a design. Alternatively, you can select these options in the sidebar. What you can’t do is move or resize any of the elements on the page. However, it is possible to add an animation sequence to individual blocks. Be aware, any color or font changes will apply to every page in your site

It’s possible to switch over to the regular Wix editor whenever you like, but you won’t be able to go back to ADI without losing changes. You need to decide at the beginning which is best for your project.

Wix’s manual editor enables you to have total control over the design of your site. For example, you can move elements to the exact point on a page—there are no set columns. The drag-and-drop functionality is comprehensive, enabling you to move, realign, group, or ungroup blocks—like text or buttons.

You can even add color filters and assign animation sequences and other actions to individual blocks. For example, you could add a link to an image, make it manageable, or force it to open in a pop-up window.

With a few simple clicks, you can populate your page with a multitude of elements, including images, galleries, text boxes, buttons, and social media links, and all with a visual preview first. This ensures you don’t waste time adding and removing elements because they don’t work on your site.

Galleries come complete with placeholder images so you can get a real idea of how the end result will appear on the page.

We were very impressed by how well the editing functions worked. They were far superior to a standard site-building platform. For example, you can use right-click menus to reveal the correct command for specific actions. There are also on-screen guides to ensure you correctly align the elements on the page, while hovering over toolbars give you instant access to important functions.

There are a lot of keyboards shortcuts too, some of which you’ll probably be familiar with from other software.

Ultimately, the Wix editor is incredibly well designed, and suitable for a huge range of users. Beginners will benefit from the visual signposting, while experts will no doubt find their appreciation for the platform greatly enhanced by the shortcuts available.

That said, there were a couple of technical issues. For example, the high CPU usage forced Google Chrome to seize, but we were unable to find the root cause and had no issues with Safari.

A wide range of multimedia is supported by the platform (Image credit: Wix)

Media

Multimedia is well supported on Wix, and there are built-in components to display slideshows, images, galleries, audio, and video files. You can import directly or run media from all the major video and audio streaming sites as well as social media sites including Facebook and Instagram.

You can even create your own cloud-based media storage container in the My Uploads area. From here, you can access any media you upload and click Add to incorporate it into your website. If you don’t have any images to hand, you can import them from Wix’s dedicated media library or, alternatively, buy them from Unsplash or Shutterstock for a few dollars a time.

Wix enables users to upload images up to 25MB in size, but as with any website building and web hosting service, don’t forget your storage limits.

In the Wix App Market, you’ll find more add-ons, such as a PDF viewer. Although they are mostly free, you’ll need to pay if you want to remove branding and access the full range of features.

Wix’s blogging platform is very intuitive (Image credit: Wix)

Blogging

To access Wix's blogging platform, you just need to click a button in the toolbar on the left-hand side of the page. It’s very easy to blog using Wix, and once the content is uploaded, you can publish a post in a matter of minutes.

A bespoke, simple editing interface is used to create blogs. That said, it’s still possible to include images, videos, galleries, GIFs, and music, as well as customize the HTML. You can also add tags and categories and set meta titles and descriptions, among other things. There is also the option to schedule your posts for a later date.

Facebook comments are enabled by default, but you need a separate app for Disqus. Another app is available for general comments, but when using the free version, each post has a 10 comment limit—a little low, we felt.

We were pleasantly surprised to find a few extras on the completion of our test post. For example, there is an automatic Facebook publishing option as well as the ability to email a snippet to your subscribers.

In regards to reporting and analytics. Wix’s Insights allows you to check basic traffic stats, while support from Google AMP could translate to quicker load times via mobile and higher search rankings.

It may not be up to the standard of dedicated blogging platforms, but as an offering from a website builder, it’s very good indeed and miles ahead of the standard.

Wix enables you to trade both physical and digital products (Image credit: Wix )

E-commerce

The process of creating an e-commerce site with Wix appears to be very straightforward, with dedicated templates ready for the job. Once you select a template, you can add extra elements and preview the page as you would with a normal site.

With Wix, you can trade both physical and digital products. Although this doesn’t go as far as a competitor like Weebly, which allows you to sell services, it is a good start.

You can advertise products with images and videos, and customize their size, color, and other elements, such as weight. In addition, you can create coupons to promote products and organize them categorically. There’s even an option to determine specific tax and shipping rules, although this is a function we’d only recommend to seasoned users.

We were pleased to see there was no transaction fee added to purchases and, helpfully, Wix will tell you which payment providers are valid in the region you are operating from. The platform also supports a wide range of payment services. In our UK tests, we had six options available, including Stripe and PayPal.

Wix’s e-commerce service is easy to use and very reasonably priced, making it the perfect option for a fledgling business. Of course, a more specialized service provider will give you more in-depth, feature-rich options, but novices are well catered for by Wix.

Wix’s support services are seriously lacking in places (Image credit: Wix)

Support

There is a great deal of built-in support functionality on Wix’s platform, which makes the support service offered by the provider very dynamic. For example, every object in the website editor has a toolbar with a Help option.

The toolbar can be accessed simply with a left-click, while the full Help menu sits permanently in the main editor toolbar. On other screens and interfaces on the platform, you’ll find the Help button in the top-right hand corner of the display.

Whilst using the editor, you’ll see the Help box pop up in a separate window, a nice touch that allows you to continue with the task at hand whilst reading the guidelines.

We were impressed by the quality of the help articles. Some included extra information such as diagrams and animations to illustrate a point more effectively, and there was relevant information for all levels of user.

That said, we encountered quite a lot of repetition in the articles, and the help section was a little overloaded. It was also a little difficult to pinpoint help topics using keywords in the search bar. Everything is there, but in some cases, it required a little extra effort to find what was relevant.

You can also go through Wix’s ticket system to get extra help if needed. This is a welcome function, but our request took a day and a half to be answered. In an emergency, a response time like this is completely unacceptable, and many other users have noted poor customer support from the platform.

There is a telephone support option, but the only thing you can do is request a callback. We felt this was a minor case of false advertising, as it’s important to know the level of support you will receive before a crisis does arise. Callbacks can be scheduled from Monday to Friday between 6 am and 5 pm PST. There is, however, a warning that calls may not be answered at all if the volume is high.

Good customer support is vital when it comes to building and maintaining a website as there are so many unknown factors that can affect the smooth running of your business. Unfortunately, we could only give Wix an average rating for its support services.

Bloggers or users that don’t rely on a website to run their business may not mind this lack of support, but if your website is the main source of income for your business, these failings could have very serious implications. Our advice is to preview and experiment with the service comprehensively before committing to buying it.

Final verdict

Wix excels in providing the tools required to create well-designed, functional websites regardless of technical ability. That said, poor support means that much larger sites might not be as well suited to the platform. Still, it’s worth testing it out for yourself to see if your needs can be met by the service as it has the core capabilities to run powerful, enterprise-level sites.