Zoho Assist is a remote desktop software platform offering support and remote access, and built for IT specialists and businesses. It’s relatively inexpensive, and a single technician can have multiple support sessions running simultaneously. In our Zoho Assist review, we’ll cover everything you need to know to decide if this software is right for you.

Zoho Assist review: Snapshot

Zoho Assist is a capable and affordable remote support platform. It stands out for enabling a single technician to have up to six remote support sessions running simultaneously. In addition, the software offers handy features like built-in file transfer, communication tools, and remote power control.

Its remote support plans are ideal for medium and large businesses with dedicated IT departments. The software can also work well for small IT businesses that provide technical support for outside clients.

Zoho Assist also has options for unattended computer access, although these plans are limited to 25 computers or fewer. Unattended access plans are best for small businesses with only a handful of computers. For businesses that want to set up remote access to work computers for a large number of employees, TeamViewer or AnyDesk offer more flexible pricing plans.

Zoho Assist’s competitors

How does Zoho Assist compare to its main competitors? Zoho Assist AnyDesk TeamViewer Score 4.5/5 4/5 4.5/5 Pros - Simultaneous remote support sessions - Inexpensive pricing - Excellent collaboration tools - Supports wake-on-LAN - Outstanding security - Built-in chat, phone, and video conferencing Cons - Unattended access limited to 25 computers - Mobile apps require an upgrade - Can be expensive for larger businesses - Email support only - Very expensive - Security features can be overkill Verdict Zoho Assist is one of the most capable and affordable platforms for remote support. Its unattended access plans are suitable only for businesses that have fewer than 25 computers. AnyDesk is a flexible platform that offers remote support and unattended access. It’s fairly affordable, but not as cheap as Zoho Assist if you primarily need remote support. TeamViewer is an enterprise-scale remote access platform with a rich feature set and airtight security features. It’s expensive, but no other platform offers as much customizability. View deals Visit site Visit site Visit site

Zoho Assist: Key features

Zoho Assist offers a wide range of features. The ones that stand out the most include live chat, phone, and video chat during remote support sessions. You can also share your screen, and while these tools are relatively simple, they make it much easier to resolve issues quickly during a support session.

The platform also makes it easy to control a remote computer’s power settings without terminating an active session. You can remotely log a user off, reboot, or shut down a remote computer and restart it without ever leaving your session. This is a huge timesaver when remotely installing updates that require you to restart the computer to take effect.

For unattended remote access—that is, access to a computer that no one is using—Zoho Assist offers wake-on-LAN. This enables you to wake up a sleeping computer or start it up if it’s powered off.

Zoho Assist: Key features and highlights

Image 1 of 4 Zoho Assist offers chat, voice, and video conferencing during remote support sessions (Image credit: Zoho assist) Image 2 of 4 Zoho Assist enables you to remotely reboot or power down connected devices without terminating your remote session (Image credit: Zoho assist) Image 3 of 4 Zoho Assist enables you to transfer files up to 2GB during remote support and unattended access sessions (Image credit: Zoho assist) Image 4 of 4 Zoho Assist offers 2FA to secure technician accounts (Image credit: Zoho assist)

Zoho Assist enables you to transfer files up to 2GB in size during either a remote support or unattended access session. However, there’s no way to copy and paste files from one computer to another. You’ll have to drag and drop files onto a file transfer module to send them between computers.

One of the most unique things about Zoho Assist is that a single technician can have simultaneous remote support sessions. In fact, Zoho Assist supports up to six simultaneous sessions. This enables a single IT technician to provide support to multiple users at once, or to multitask while waiting for updates to install.

Zoho Assist uses end-to-end 256-bit AES encryption to keep your remote connection secure. In addition, open connections are automatically terminated if they are left inactive for longer than a specified length of time. All remote connections within your organization are logged. Technician accounts are protected with 2FA.

Zoho Assist: What’s new in 2022?

The team behind Zoho Assist has been hard at work making updates to the platform. Over the past year, Zoho Assist rolled out file transfer capabilities for both the iOS and Android mobile apps. In addition, integrations with Zoho CRM and Slack were introduced to make it easier to launch remote support sessions using your existing contact databases.

Zoho Assist: Pricing

Zoho Assist offers four remote support plans and two unattended access plans. Remote support is available for free for a single user, but you won’t be able to transfer files, reboot a computer remotely, or open simultaneous sessions.

The Standard remote support plan, which costs $12 per technician a month, supports two simultaneous connections and in-session voice calls. The Professional plan costs $18 a month, and adds the Zoho Assist mobile apps, screen sharing, and up to four simultaneous sessions. The Enterprise plan costs $28 a month, and offers session recording, video chat, and up to six simultaneous sessions.

The Standard ($12 a month) and Professional ($18 a month) unattended access plans each enable an unlimited number of technicians to access up to 25 computers. Both plans include file transfers, wake-on-LAN, and access to the Zoho Assist mobile apps. The Professional plan adds session recording and remote printing.

You can pay for Zoho Assist monthly or annually. Annual plans are discounted by 14 to 17%. You can also try out any plan for free for 15 days with no credit card required.

Zoho Assist’s pricing plans Plan type/feature Free Standard Professional Enterprise Unattended Access Standard Unattended Access Professional AnyDesk - Essentials TeamViewer - Single User Cost per month Free $12 $18 $28 $12 $18 $9.90 $50.90 Cost per year Free $120 (save 17%) $180 (save 17%) $288 (save 14%) $120 (save 17%) $180 (save 17%) $118.80 $610.80 Simultaneous sessions ✖ 2 4 6 ✖ ✖ ✖ ✖ Remote power control ✖ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✖ ✔ Communication tools Chat Chat, voice Chat, voice Chat, voice, video Chat, voice Chat, voice, video ✖ Chat, voice, video Mobile apps ✖ ✖ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔

Testing Zoho Assist

We took Zoho Assist for a test drive to find out how user-friendly this platform is, and whether its features work effectively to speed up remote support tasks.

How easy is Zoho Assist to use?

Zoho Assist enables you to schedule remote support sessions and set reminders for upcoming sessions (Image credit: Zoho)

Zoho Assist is a web-based platform that doesn’t require installation on your computer. However, any device you want to connect to will need to download Zoho Assist software. End users will receive a prompt to download the software when they accept a remote support request. It only takes a few seconds to install.

To connect to a computer, all you have to do is enter the end user’s email address, or look them up in the built-in contact book. Of course, they’ll need to accept your support request on their computer to enable access. We particularly liked that you can schedule support sessions ahead of time, and even set up reminders to help avoid missed appointments.

Technician tools are neatly arranged along the periphery of your remote session window. The chat, voice, and video conferencing tools are easy to find and work seamlessly. The file transfer module is simple enough, as you just need to drop files onto a dialog box to transfer them. Still, we would have preferred being able to copy and paste files directly from one computer to the other.

Overall, we were impressed with Zoho Assist’s usability. You can be up and running in minutes, and anyone, IT technician or not, can easily navigate the platform’s back-end.

Alternatives to Zoho Assist

Zoho Assist is just one of several remote support and unattended remote access platforms. Competitors like AnyDesk and TeamViewer offer many of the same capabilities. For example, both offer remote support and unattended access with features like file transfers, in-session chat, and remote power control.

The biggest difference in these platforms lies in how they’re priced. AnyDesk is most suitable for small businesses that need both remote support and unattended access. While with Zoho Assist you have to choose between one option or the other, the AnyDesk Performance plan ($19.90 per user a month) includes both. The AnyDesk Performance plan also enables you to add up to 3,000 computers to your network, while Zoho Assist’s unattended access plans limit you to 25 computers.

However, for remote support only, Zoho Assist offers plans from just $10 per technician that don’t limit how many computers can be in your support network. And AnyDesk doesn’t enable simultaneous sessions with any plan. So, Zoho Assist is the cheaper and more capable option if you only need remote support.

TeamViewer is more directly comparable to Zoho Assist, but it’s also much more expensive. TeamViewer plans start from $50.90 a month for a single technician, although this price includes both remote support and unattended access for up to 200 computers. The TeamViewer Multi User plan, which costs $102.90 a month, offers licenses for up to 15 technicians. You can have up to five simultaneous sessions, but these cost extra.

For remote support only, Zoho Assist is much less expensive than TeamViewer. However, for medium and large businesses that need both remote support and unattended access, TeamViewer offers more flexibility. Notably, the For Teams plan ($206.90 a month) supports up to 500 networked computers, whereas Zoho Assist’s unattended access plans are limited to 25 networked computers.

Zoho Assist’s features compared to the competition Zoho Assist AnyDesk TeamViewer Simultaneous remote support sessions ✔ (up to 6) ✖ ✔ (up to 3) Mobile apps ✔ (with upgrade) ✔ ✔ Support Phone and email Email Phone and email Basic plan $10 a month $9.90 a month $50.90 a month

Zoho Assist: Final verdict

Zoho Assist is one of the most affordable and capable platforms we’ve tested for remote support. A single technician can operate up to six simultaneous support sessions, and there’s no limit on how many computers you can connect to for remote support.

The free plan will offer many of the basic features that small businesses need. At $10 a month, the Standard plan is very inexpensive compared to other remote support platforms like AnyDesk and TeamViewer, and it includes the ability to launch simultaneous support sessions.

This software also stands out for the toolset it offers to facilitate remote support. Remote power control, file transfers up to 2GB, and options for chat, voice, and video communication all make it easier to resolve support issues quickly.

The biggest drawback to Zoho Assist is that it offers remote support and unattended remote access separately. If your business needs both, competitors like AnyDesk and TeamViewer suddenly look much more competitive. We’re especially disappointed that Zoho Assist only supports unattended access for up to 25 computers per license, since most small businesses have more computers than this.

Overall, Zoho Assist is hard to beat if you primarily need to enable remote support for your business, or if you’re an IT technician interested in providing remote support for external businesses. If you need unattended access for remote work, however, Zoho Assist falls short of expectations.

